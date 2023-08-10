Cyan Boujee leaked video: What the law says about leaking and sharing revenge porn

Revenge porn is back in the spotlight as social media personality Cyan Boujee continues to trend over her sex tape being leaked on the Internet. In response to the leak, Cyan Boujee has allegedly accused award-winning dance music star Prince Kaybee of leaking the explicit video online.

But what are the consequences for leaking and sharing revenge porn? In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed amendments to the Films and Publications Bill into law, which further clamped down on the dissemination of revenge porn, as well as hate speech and child pornography. This law defines revenge porn as the sharing or distribution of any nude or sexually explicit material without permission or consent with the purpose of humiliating the victim or making a profit.

Victims may lay charges against anyone who distributes or even shares this material, whether it is on social media, WhatsApp or on pornographic websites. So yes, if you are sharing those videos, you could land in hot water. Anyone who breaks the revenge porn laws in South Africa and is found guilty of sharing or distributing revenge porn will either face jail time and/or will slapped with a fine. If the victim can’t be identified in the content, the perpetrator could face two years in jail and/or pay a fine of up to R150,000.