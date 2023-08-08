Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of leaking her explicit sex tape online

In response to her sex tape leaking on the internet, social media personality Cyan Boujee has allegedly accused award-winning dance music star Prince Kaybee of leaking the widely circulated explicit video online. An unverified screenshot that has been making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon seems to show a post on Cyan Boujee’s Instagram Stories that appears to place the blame for the leak squarely on Prince Kaybee’s shoulders.

A green icon on the top left corner of the screenshot post suggests that if it is indeed legitimate, it was shared on her Cyan’s Close Friends list. This means that the leak likely came from someone close to her. “The 20-year-old YouTuber Cyan Boujee claims that Prince Kaybee leaked her sextape of them together while she is squ*rting,” shared @_jabujm along with two screenshots from her posts on Instagram Stories. “Damn, never did I think a n**** would put a video of me squ*rting,” read the first screenshot.

A few minutes later, she added, “I’m ayt guys. But wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It's him definitely my only issue is my n****s are all gonna dump me today.” Tweeps have been since been responding to the alleged screenshot in their numbers, driving both “Cyan” and “Prince Kaybee” to the top of the local trends list. “It’s insane that Prince Kaybee has experienced revenge porn himself only for him to turn around and do the exact same thing to Cyan,” Tweeted @tamia21314.

It’s insane that Prince Kaybee has experienced revenge porn himself only for him to turn around and do the exact same thing to Cyan…. — Tamia Jimlongo (@Tamia21314) August 8, 2023 @awonke_nt added, “We’ve seen the loser in Prince Kaybee time and time again. I’m not shocked at all.”

We’ve seen the loser in Prince Kaybee time and time again. I’m not shocked at all — hot stuff 🦋 (@awonke_nt) August 8, 2023 @elvee_tb saw the irony in it all: “Prince kaybee likes to come on here and tweet righteous and motivational things 😭😭😭”