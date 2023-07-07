Prince Kaybee tells tweep to show respect towards the mother of his child

Local music producer Prince Kaybee and radio personality Zola Mhlongo in 2021 welcomed their son Milani, and the two appear to have quite a good co-parenting relationship. The DJ does not shy away from defending or showing appreciation for Mhlongo on his social media platforms.

He most recently had the perfect response to a Twitter user who used Mhlongo to try and state his point of view. A Twitter user, in response to Kaybee’s advice that one should find a soulmate, not an instagram influencer with a lifestyle to fund, posted a picture of Mhlongo, in a way to reflect the calibre of woman he goes for. “Princy: "Boys when you marry, look for inner beauty".Yena(him): 👇👇👇..” they tweeted.

The “Amaphiko Ezono” producer in response to the tweet highlighted that Mhlongo was the “most amazing woman” he had met and reminded them that she is the mother of his child. “This is the mother of my child and one of the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. Stop cappin,” he tweeted.

This is the mother of my child and one of the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. Stop cappin https://t.co/mviAwjBZ9a — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 6, 2023 Some argued that the Twitter user was not being disrespectful but simply sharing a compliment to the award-winning DJ. The actress and her baby daddy, when it comes to their relationship status, have kept that information very private but that hasn't stopped the DJ from posting cheeky tweets in response to her pictures.