DA wants answers on how fake ‘diplomat’ Nhlanhla Sizani duped cops during local government elections

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know how a 24-year-old man fooled police officials into escorting him to various polling stations as an observer during the 2021 local government elections. The party is calling for heads to roll after Nhlanhla Sizani allegedly duped police into believing he was a United Nations diplomat.

Sizani made headlines earlier this month after his shenanigans were brought to light following an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks). The DA intends to write to the chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to ask how Sizani was able to fool police. According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, during the LGE, Sizani allegedly submitted a fraudulent letter to police, requesting a police escort to polling stations for the duration of the elections.

It is alleged that Sizani personally received briefings on the country's state of readiness for the elections from SA's most senior security cluster, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure or NatJoints. "With this blunder, the South African government has truly become a laughing stock of the international intelligence community. The question now begs: What consequence management will take place from this scandal, or will the ANC, yet again, brush this under the carpet while ANC cadres continue to occupy top positions, free from any form of consequences? asked DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard. She added that the DA will request that the chairperson summon those responsible so that they may explain themselves and, more importantly, explain to the committee why they should not lose their jobs for this egregious lapse of judgement.