Dad hangs four-year-old daughter before committing suicide next to her lifeless body

The lifeless bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found in a room at a house in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, hanging from roof beams. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the mother of the toddler was not at home when the little girl was apparently killed by hanging.

“The heart-wrenching discovery of two lifeless bodies, an adult male and a young child, serves as a sombre reminder of the urgent need to seek support when facing domestic challenges,” said Ledwaba. “The incident unfolded on Sunday, March 10, at approximately 9pm, prompting the response of the police to reports of a murder and an inquest. “Upon arrival at the residence on Malebye Street, in Bela-Bela, the police were confronted with a tragic scene within a room at the back of the house, where the bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found hanging from the roof beams, each with ropes around their necks,” he said.

Preliminary police investigations suggest “a devastating scenario” where the father took the life of his young daughter, before he apparently committed suicide next to her body. “While the mother was absent at the time of the incident, the presence of underlying domestic challenges cannot be dismissed,” said Ledwaba. “In light of this heartbreaking event, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has initiated murder and inquest inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has emphasised the “critical importance” of seeking assistance from relevant professionals and others when grappling with domestic issues. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied / SAPS Hadebe also highlighted the value of early interventions in preventing such “grievous outcomes”. Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had rescued a three-year-old girl who had spent days with the body of her father, who had hung himself, while the body of the little girl’s mother was found buried in a shallow grave in the yard.