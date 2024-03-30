Dedicated CPF patroller brutally murdered, relatives arrested

Police in Limpopo have expressed shock after a dedicated Community Policing Forum (CPF) patroller was viciously attacked and murdered after conducting patrols. The 83-year-old man was murdered, allegedly at the hands of close relatives.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the murder took place during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 28. “According to preliminary reports, the elderly man was on his way home from fulfilling his responsibilities as a vigilant CPF member when he was ambushed and fatally attacked. The incident occurred at Shamfana village. “Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene where they found the victim's body lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The victim was certified dead at the scene. A preliminary police investigation was conducted, and all the evidence pointed to the two close relatives,” Ledwaba said.

The victim was robbed of his belongings. Police confirmed all stolen items were recovered and this led to the arrest of a suspect who was charged with murder, as well as an immediate relative of the elderly man who was charged with defeating the ends of justice. Both suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 2. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed her deep sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss and extended her condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the elderly man.

“We stand in solidarity with the CPF and the entire community as we mourn the loss of a brave and honourable member,” Hadebe said. Police said their investigation of the crime continues. [email protected]