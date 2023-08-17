A man, shot in the basement of an upmarket uMhlanga hotel, is due to undergo surgery to remove the bullet lodged in his pelvis. Terrance McKenzie, husband of Democratic Alliance member and Ward 31 councillor Remona McKenzie, was shot earlier this week.

According to Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Kimberly Liell-Cock, upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, it was established that a male patient had sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. "The patient was stabilised on scene before being transported by advanced life support paramedics to a nearby facility for further care," Liell-Cock said. Speaking to IOL, McKenzie said she was in a council meeting when she received the call that her husband had been shot.

"I informed my superiors and left the meeting," she recalled. It is alleged that Terrance, a bodyguard, had just dropped off a client at the hotel when he was approached by two men. One of the men told him that they had been waiting for him.

McKenzie alleged that when the shooter drew his gun, her husband defended himself, and he was shot. She said the two suspects then fled the hotel basement. "A case is under investigation, and police are treating it as a high profile case because they believe that this was a hit," she said.