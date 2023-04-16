Department of Agriculture officials allegedly colluded with farmers and defrauded the State of R2 million

Pretoria – Three additional accused, Sodiki Ailwei Thomas, 54, Setlamela Mafa Abraham, 59, and Nesane Ntuseni Benedict, 46, appeared in the Polokwane Special Commercial Crimes Court last week, facing charges of fraud amounting to R2 million. The court appearance followed their arrest by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit earlier this month, when the trio were warned to appear in the court, joining seven others who were charged earlier in the same case.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said the seven initially charged include four farmers and three officials of the Department of Agriculture arrested in January this year. “Between 2013 and 2014, small-scale farmers in the Vhembe District were affected by flooding, and the Department of Agriculture was engaged to assist with funds. “The Department of Agriculture set aside a budget to reimburse the affected farmers by providing them with an opportunity to fix the damages on their farms and to submit the invoices to the department for claims,” Mmuroa narrated.

He said the processes unfolded resulting in the department reimbursing the farmers. However, some of the farmers colluded with Department of Agriculture’s personnel in submitting fraudulent claims or invoices. “The monies got paid without verifications. It was further established that the personnel would bring fictitious names to the payroll of the department as sub-contractors and would be paid without following due processes,” said Mmuroa.

“The funds from the department would be paid to the farmers, who would then transfer the money to the sub-contractors and the sub-contractors would withdraw the monies and pay the department’s personnel in cash.” According to the Hawls, the seven accused arrested in January included farmers Reuben Tshilandi, 72, Barendt Martinis Vorster, 49, Koekie Johanna Scholtz, 40, and Frans Mudau, 68. Officials from the Department of Agriculture who were initially arrested were listed as chief director Lesetja Marks Kola, 49, director Makopoi Nkopane, 46, and assistant director Segwane Lewin Matlakala, 63.