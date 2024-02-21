Devoted Cape Flats dad gunned down by gangsters while buying cigarettes at local tuck shop

A Cape Flats family is reeling in shock after their loving son was shot and killed by gangsters just days before his 31st birthday. Nadeem Mclean, 30, from Bonteheuwel was shot while at a local tuck shop buying cigarettes on Tuesday evening, February 20.

The devoted husband and father of two had just finished preparing supper for his family when he headed to the local shop in Pendoring Street. Speaking to IOL, his distraught sister, Nazli Mclean said they were shattered at her brother’s senseless murder. “Just before he went to the shop he was cooking for his family. I made myself tea and joked that I was the lucky one who had managed to get the last Joko teabag.

“He then went to the shop to get cigarettes,” she said. The shooting incident took place just before 9pm. A witness who was also at the shop at the time of the shooting, who feared to be named out of fear, has described what transpired to IOL News. “I was also at the shop at the time. The Somalian shop was full. I turned around and I heard one shot. I then put my face against the grill of the Somalian shop.

“I turned around and saw the shooter. As they were shooting I ran and hid in a yard. Once they stopped shooting I ran home. The guy who they came for was also at the shop,” the eyewitness said. The death of Nadeem, who was the youngest and only son of three siblings has left the community asking for answers. He was described as a hard-working father who loved his family.

His sons are eight and 13 years old. His family also said he died as they were still looking forward to celebrating his birthday with him. “On Saturday, he would have celebrated his 31st birthday. Last night, my sister-in-law told me Nadeem was shot. He had managed to go home. He was shot once in the back. They did not want me to enter the house but I eventually did.

“I saw my brother lying there in a pool of blood. My only brother. I was shouting Nadeem, Nadeem but he did not give any answer,” Nazli cried. The distraught family still cannot believe he is no more. “I wish I could just hold him one more time. Every morning he would be my alarm clock. When he got up I would wake up by his coughing and this morning I didn’t hear anything,” Nazli said sadly.

Nadeem will be buried on Thursday according to Muslim rites. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the fatal shooting incident. He said a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were also injured during the shooting incident.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and two counts of attempted murder cases following a shooting in Pendoring Street, Bonteheuwel on Tuesday (2024-02-20) where a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wound and a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl wounded. “Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 31-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” Twigg said. He confirmed the attack was gang-related.