Off-duty police sergeant fatally gunned down meters from his home

Mpumalanga police have condemned the fatal shooting of Sergeant Mandla Alex Nhleko, in Balfour. The 45-year-old policeman was murdered on Saturday night, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, members of the police from Balfour were busy patrolling when they received information about a shooting next to a certain school,” said Mdhluli. “Upon arrival, they met with the victim's family, who indicated to them that the victim was taken to a nearby clinic for medical treatment.” However, when police arrived at the clinic, they discovered that the victim of the shooting had succumbed to his injuries.

“The victim sustained some gunshot wounds on his upper body,” said Mdhluli. The slain 45-year-old police officer was stationed at Grootvlei police station, after he joined the SA Police Service in June 2006. A 45-year-old police officer was brutally murdered near his home in Balfour, Mpumalanga. File Picture “Circumstances surrounding the shooting incident as well as the motive behind will form part of the investigation which is conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks),” said Mdhluli.

“However, the member was off duty when he was sadly shot, few meters away from his residential place.” A case of murder has been opened and no one has been arrested so far. Police urge anyone with information that may assist to call the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111, or send information via My SAPS App.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has sent “heartfelt” condolences to the family of Nhleko. Manamela also vowed that police will work tirelessly to ensure that the killers are soon brought to book.

In January, IOL reported that a suspect wanted in connection with another brutal murder of a Mpumalanga-based police captain was released on parole earlier that month. At the time, Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said wanted man, 35-year-old Sibusiso Jacky Maseko had been serving a sentence for double murder. Sibusiso Jacky Maseko, accused of the brutal murder of police captain Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi in Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks In January, Maseko allegedly shot and killed the 44-year-old police captain, based in Mbombela, at a car wash in KaNyamazane, following a heated argument.