Man wanted for fatally shooting police officer is allegedly a double murder parolee released this month, say Hawks

The man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of an Mpumalanga-based police captain was released on parole earlier this month, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks). Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said 35-year-old Sibusiso Jacky Maseko had been serving a sentence for double murder.

On Saturday, Maseko allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old police captain, based in Mbombela, at a car wash in KaNyamazane, following a heated argument. The police officer was shot dead on Saturday night, at around 10pm. Sibusiso Jacky Maseko, the man wanted for the brutal murder of police captain Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi in Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks “Sibusiso Jacky Maseko, aged 35, who is also going under the surname Ntwane, a parolee in double murder cases, was released from prison during January 2024,” said Sekgotodi.

“The suspect is sought by the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation for the murder of the late police Captain Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi, who lost his life during a shootout at Kanyamazane car wash on Saturday.” The Hawks appealed to anyone with information of Maseko’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. “All information received will be treated with confidentiality.”

On Saturday, the police Captain Mthombothi took his private vehicle to a local car wash. He was in the company of a fellow police officer, a sergeant attached to the crime intelligence unit. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. File Picture: Supplied “Apparently, while his (Mthombothi) car was parked there waiting to be washed, it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash,” said Sekgotodi. “The matter was discussed among the two, with the assistance of a crime intelligence police sergeant, who was with the deceased. An agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repair of the damages.”

It is further alleged that the crime intelligence sergeant took the vehicle which had bumped his colleague’s car, and drove it to the police captain’s parents’ home. This seizure of the vehicle, according to the Hawks, was done pending the payment of the agreed R5,000. After seizing the vehicle and parking it, the police officers came back to the car wash. The police sergeant then left the captain at the car wash.

“It is alleged that an argument ensued between the suspect and the police captain. When the sergeant came back, he found the police captain shot,” said Sekgotodi. “According to witnesses, it is alleged that during the argument, the suspect took out a firearm and shot at the police captain. He later succumbed to his injuries.” There was an exchange of gunfire when the police sergeant tried to arrest the alleged killer. The Hawks said the suspected killer shot at the police sergeant, who then fired back.