Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be presenting the post-mortem results of the Enyobeni tragedy at the East London Magistrates Court in August. The incident claimed the lives of 21 young people believed to have gone to the tavern as part of their pens-down celebrations after their school examinations.

SAPS says immediately after the incident, a team of investigators was assembled in order to establish how the incident unfolded and, in particular, the cause thereof. Police further added that during the course of the investigation, the department of health indeed released the post-mortem results, which, as a matter of procedure, had to be handed over to the NPA for interpretation and a decision on whether there were prospects for formulating charges and subsequent prosecution of the suspects implicated in the incident. After the docket with the post-mortem results was taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision, it was then decided that the docket be taken to the Inquest court proceeding for a formal hearing.

“The office of the DPP is currently preparing subpoenas for all witnesses to attend the hearing on August 30, 2023, in the East London Regional Court,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said. WATCH: Inside the Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy Kinana added that all the relevant and affected parents in the case have been given feedback in this regard and have been informed that the case, including other details relating to the post-mortem results, is only subject to discussion in court to avoid jeopardising and compromising the evidence that is yet to be presented before the court of law.

“Addressing the family representatives, the SAPS management has further committed to visiting the individual families to provide the necessary updates on the case,” “The gesture was welcomed by the families. “The SAPS continues to work with the office of the DPP to ensure that all the necessary investigative and legal issues are finalised before the set court date.,” Kinana said.