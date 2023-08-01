Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested on fraud, assault charges

Malesela Teffo has been arrested.
On Tuesday, the erstwhile advocate was taken to the Pretoria Central police station for processing, after he was charged.
"Police can confirm that a 53-year-old man has been arrested today, August 1, on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing. The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on August 3," said police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
Teffo previously represented four suspects linked to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.
IOL reported that the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that Teffo was “not fit” and struck him off the roll of advocates last year.
This did not stop Teffo from attending the Meyiwa trial on several occasions, causing disturbances during proceedings.
In May, it was reported that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) had written to Teffo’s lawyers warning that it will continue with an application for contempt of court after Teffo continued to attend the Meyiwa murder trial and present himself as counsel.
During one of the proceedings, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered police officers in court to remove Teffo after he stood up and insisted on addressing the judge.
IOL