Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested on fraud, assault charges

On Tuesday, the erstwhile advocate was taken to the Pretoria Central police station for processing, after he was charged.

"Police can confirm that a 53-year-old man has been arrested today, August 1, on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing. The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on August 3," said police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Teffo previously represented four suspects linked to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

IOL reported that the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that Teffo was “not fit” and struck him off the roll of advocates last year.