Disciplinary action to be taken against eight implicated in viral blue light N1 highway assault

The eight officers accused of assaulting a motorist at the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this year, are back at work. South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed to IOL that the men have returned to work, but are office-bound. She added that the men will undergo the disciplinary process.

“The SAPS can confirm that the members are back at work. In line with the SAPS disciplinary regulations, suspension is for 60 days; thereafter, the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still under way,” Mathe said. She explained that the members are not operational and are office-based. “The internal departmental investigation has been finalised, and the Divisional Commissioner for Protection Security Services has appointed functionaries to proceed with the disciplinary process,” Mathe said.