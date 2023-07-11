Domestic violence: Tenant assaulted by Ekurhuleni landlord for not paying rent

A Daveyton landlord was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his tenant for not paying rent, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 48-year-old landlord was found in Daveyton.

“The officers received information about the location of a suspect sought for arrest, following a charge of common assault that was levied against the suspect. The information was followed up, and the suspect was positioned on Kwena Street in Daveyton. “The suspect, who did not resist arrest, was immediately apprehended. It is alleged that the suspect assaulted his tenant for not paying rent,” said Thepa. A 48-year-old man was arrested in Ekurhuleni after he allegedly assaulted his tenant who had not paid him rent. File Picture: EMPD In another unrelated case, the EMPD arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a heated argument.

“On Cele Street in Daveyton, a 34-year-old male suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. It is alleged that the suspect had a quarrel with his girlfriend which led to the assault. The suspect was then arrested for common assault and domestic violence. “The two suspects were detained at the Daveyton police station. They will soon appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court,” Thepa said. Earlier, IOL reported that police in Limpopo have arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly killed his 59-year-old mother, his 19-year-old sister, and his 10-year-old nephew.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the “shocking” incident happened on Monday at Breda village, in Gilead, outside Mokopane. “Police responded to the complaint at about 11am after community members alerted them about the domestic violence taking place at the house where a son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew,” Ledwaba said. “Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics. The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards, near his home.