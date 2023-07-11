Limpopo man brutally kills his aged mum, his teenage sister and his 10-year-old nephew

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned a domestic violence incident in which a 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 59-year-old mother, his 19-year-old sister, and his 10-year-old nephew. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the “shocking” incident happened on Monday at Breda village, in Gilead, outside Mokopane.

“Police responded to the complaint at about 11am after community members alerted them about the domestic violence taking place at the house where a son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew,” Ledwaba said. “Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics. The suspect was arrested shortly, near his home”. A Limpopo man allegedly murdered his mother, his sister, and his nephew. File Picture Police have opened three counts of murder.

“The motive for this merciless killing is still unknown at this stage,” said Ledwaba. The deceased have been identified by police as Johanna Seanego (the mother); Matome Seanego (the sister) and Tebogo Mashilo Seanego (the nephew). Meanwhile, the Limpopo police boss, Hadebe has saluted the officers who quickly arrested the alleged murderer.