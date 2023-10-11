The infamous Dr Nandipha Magudumana collapsed before her appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Mgudumana is expected to appear alongside her co-accused and boyfriend, Facebook rapist Thabo Bester; former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara; Zanda Moyo; Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni; former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo; suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa; former G4S guard Buti Masukela; suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen; and G4S employees, Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier.

Magudumana is facing multiple charges of fraud, violating a body, corruption, arson, assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped prisoner, and defeating the ends of justice. According to reports from the SABC, police and emergency medical services rushed to the holding cells to attend to Magudumana who fainted at the Park Road Police Station. It is alleged that Magudumana believed she would be appearing via audio-visual remand (AVR), however, Kroonstad prison officials brought her to court.