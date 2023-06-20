Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father fails in application to virtually appear in court

Cape Town - The father of the infamous Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, had an application declined in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, who is currently out on R10,000 bail brought an application before the court not to appear in court in person during the group’s next appearance.

His defence counsel cited the reason for this application was because Sekeleni ‘lives far’. While State prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko had no objections to the application, Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi could see no reason for this application to go forth. Dr Nandipha Magudumana Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) “The application is denied,” he said.

Earlier, Bester appeared in a separate courtroom virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre via audio-visual remand (AVR) and could be seen sporting a stylish Louis Vuitton sweater. Three more suspects are expected to be arrested in this matter. The court further heard the ninth suspect arrested in the matter, Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo would not be applying for bail at this time. It was revealed he had a previous arrest from a few years ago.

Moyo is alleged to have been Magudumana’s driver and is complicit in the crime. Moyo and Magudumana purported that the unclaimed and unidentified body in the Bloemfontein mortuary was Moyo’s brother, Themba Ndlovu, who was later found to be Katlego Bereng. Bereng’s body was used as a decoy in Bester’s escape from Manguang Correctional Facility in May last year. His charred remains were found in Bester’s prison cell. At the time it was believed that Bester committed suicide.

Bereng’s identity was confirmed through a DNA match with his mother. According to his family, he disappeared around March 2022 and was reported as a missing person. Magudumana, dressed in all black, appeared alongside her co-accused Moyo, her father, G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela and suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen.

Jansen is also out on R10,000 bail. The other accused in the matter remain in custody. Before heading to the holding cells, a smiling Magudumana waved at family members seated in the public gallery of the court. She also got a kiss on her cheek from her father.