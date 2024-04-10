Drug dealing duo sentenced in Upington District Court

By Thobeka Mthembu Two men were sentenced to time behind bars on drug related charges, in Upington District Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), said.

Hawks Northern Cape spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe, said the men were sentence on Monday. The first accused, Xavier Roelf, 26, was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment of which two years is suspended for five years with conditions. The second accused, Joslin Visser, 27, was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision with conditions.

Both accused were declared unfit to possess a firearm and their drugs were forfeited to the State. They were convicted on March 21, following a lengthy trial. During trial, the accused were given a bail of R 2,000 each. During the trial a number of accused pleaded guilty while some were convicted as part of project dumper investigation, the two accused were arrested during project dumper take-down.

In October 2023, the Hawks Priority Crime Specialised Investigation and National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (NPA) asked to legally take a car valued at R43,380.65. They took the car because it was used in a crime. Stephen Mabuela, the provincial head of the Hawks welcomed the sentences and said he appreciated the investigating and prosecutorial team for their hard work. [email protected]