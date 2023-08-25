Dudula Movement leader Nhlanhla Lux pays up after illegal raid at Soweto home

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, also Nhlanhla Mohlauli, has paid R9,500 in damages to a man whose house he broke into in March. He was also handed down a sentence for the crime.

At the time he along with members of his Dudula Movement, broke into Victor Ramerafe's home in Soweto where they demanded to search the property. At the time, IOL reported that the mob raided Ramerafe's home without a search warrant. "They did not have a search warrant, they searched and left my house in a messy condition, I have lost my R300 and a small Nokia cellphone. I do not sell drugs," Ramerafe told IOL.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court sentenced Dudula Movement leader, the 35-year-old on one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and another of malicious injury to property. "He was sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of housebreaking, and another five years imprisonment, also wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of malicious injury to property during the period of suspension," Mjonondwane explained. He was also ordered to pay Ramarafe R9,500 in cash for damages to his property.