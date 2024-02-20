Duo released on R5,000 bail each after allegedly defrauding Sars of almost R1 million

A man and a woman appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of at least R995,113. Thokozani Sunnyboy Mathebula, 45, and Bafeletse Chiloane, 51, were released on R5,000 bail each following their arrest on Monday.

Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, said the duo — under their company, Thokothoko Boven 143 (Pty)Ltd — submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars. “It is alleged that during 2015/2016 tax year, the accused submitted fraudulent tax returns to Sars, where in return, Sars paid an amount of R995,113.30 into the company’s bank account,” said Tshabalala. Tshabalala said their matter was postponed to March 8, to be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that a 54-year-old director and his company — found guilty of tax fraud — was fined R800,000 or five years behind bars. Marius Augustine Bocks, the director of Batsha Ba Tiro Financial Management (Pty) Ltd pleaded guilty to the contravention of the Tax Administration Act in the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. According to the Hawks during the period between 2018 and 2019, Batsha Ba Tirong Financial Management Pty (Ltd) t/a Batsha Ba Tirong Security Services submitted fraudulent IRP5 certificates to South African Revenue Service (Sars) claiming company income tax returns.

“The company had no employees and was therefore dormant under the tax period 2018/2019 for which it falsely claimed corporate income tax,” explained Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi. He said Sars suffered a total loss of R21 million. “An intensive investigation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team led to the conviction and sentencing of the accused.”