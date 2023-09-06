Independent Online
Durban businessman found dead in a pool of blood outside his premises

Published 28m ago

Share

KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday launched a manhunt after a Durban businessman was found murdered.

This is the third attack on businessmen in two weeks.

The 38-year-old was found in a pool of blood outside his business premises on South Coast Road in Clairwood at around 10pm on Tuesday night.

It is alleged the victim had sustained a single stab wound to the neck.

Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Montclair police were investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead at his business premises.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage,” Ngcobo said.

Last week, a businessman was shot and killed outside his business on Inanda Road, Parlock, at around 9am.

At the time, provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the 49-year-old man was outside his business premises when he was approached by two armed suspects who shot him, before they fled in a getaway vehicle.

Netshiunda said the motive for the killing is unknown, and a case of murder is being investigated by Newlands East SA Police Service (SAPS).

In the other incident, Phoenix businessman Julian Munsamy, 38, was killed in a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga Rocks.

The businessman came under a hail of bullets while parked at a traffic light near Oceans Mall.

IOL News

