Durban businessman shot dead while offloading items from his boot

Police are investigating a case of murder after a Durban businessman was gunned down outside his business premises on Monday. The incident took place on Inanda Road, Parlock, at around 9am.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the 49-year-old man was outside his business premises when he was approached by two armed suspects who shot him before they fled in a getaway vehicle. Netshiunda said the motive for the killing is unknown, and a case of murder is being investigated by Newlands East SA Police Service (SAPS). According to information, the man had been offloading items from the boot of his car when he came under attack.

That same evening, in another incident, a Phoenix businessman was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga. The incident took place on Lighthouse Road near Oceans Mall in uMhlanga Rocks. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call from a frantic caller.

"According to the frantic caller, the driver of a silver BMW was fired upon by the occupants of a second silver BMW. The critically injured driver thereafter collided into a light pole. "The driver of the vehicle was confirmed to be fatally injured, while his passenger was being treated for gunshot wounds," he said. The deceased was identified as Julian Munsamy,aged 38.