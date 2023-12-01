Durban cop shot while seated in police vehicle

Police are investigating an attempted murder case after an on-duty policeman was shot at while seated in his police vehicle. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Ntuzuma area outside Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 39-year-old police officer was allegedly in a state vehicle when an unknown man opened fire, wounding him. “The suspect fled the scene when he noticed the officer withdrawing his firearm. “The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach and left arm. Earlier this week, in another incident, a cop was shot by a man who came to his house asking for water. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Inanda.

Police said the 48-year-old Warrant Officer was at his Mzomusha home with his family when an unknown man entered the yard and asked for water. After drinking the water, the suspect produced a firearm and fired several shots at the policeman. The cop was rushed to hospital, but died on arrival.