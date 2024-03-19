Durban cop who demanded bribes to squash dockets sent to jail

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman, who was found guilty of demanding a gratification to get rid of case dockets, was this week sentenced to 12 years behind bars. Warrant Officer Claude Ince, 51, who was stationed at the Bellair SA Police Service (SAPS), was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on two counts of corruption.

Explaining the merits of the case, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Ince was employed as a detective. “In May 2017, Warrant Officer Ince was investigating a case of fraud and he demanded a gratification of R5,000 in order to destroy evidence against the accused,” said KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. He said case of corruption was reported and Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation were notified.

“An undercover operation was then conducted and Warrant Officer Ince was arrested,” Mhlongo said. “He was found in possession of cash that was paid to him by the complainant. He was charged for corruption and appeared in court.” In the second incident, Ince was investigating a case of theft by shoplifting against another accused.

“In the process Warrant Officer Ince demanded a gratification of R3,000 in order to withdrew the charges against the accused,” Mhlongo said. “The accused managed to pay a gratification of R1,000 and she did not attend court as per his instruction. A warrant of arrest was issued against her and when she appeared before court she explained that Warrant Officer Ince took money from her and told her to not come to court,” he said. “A sitting magistrate instructed that the matter should be investigated.”

Mhlongo said following the investigation a second count of corruption was opened against Ince and he was subsequently charged. Ince was found guilty on both cases in May 2023. Mhlongo said the court jailed him to 10 years each on each count of corruption.

“The court ordered that eight years of count two will run concurrently with the first 10 years of count one, which means that Warrant Officer Ince will serve 12 years direct imprisonment.” The policeman was granted leave to appeal. The appeal will be heard on April 11, and he remains behind bars.