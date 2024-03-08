A man believed to be in his 50s was gunned down outside a building supply store on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place just off Edwin Swales Drive at around 4.30pm.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find [SA Police Service] SAPS already on the scene with the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a light deliver vehicle that had sustained multiple gunshots to either side,” spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “Paramedics gained access to the male believed to be in his fifties from the rear of the vehicle. The male had been shot multiple times and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said at this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. The SAPS have been approached for comment and it will be added once received. Also in Durban on Thursday a reaction officer had been responding a house alarm activation in the Durban North area when he was killed.

The officer was allegedly met with suspects who opened fire on him, killing him. Police said the suspects fled with the officer’s gun. A case of murder, armed robbery and attempted burglary was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS.