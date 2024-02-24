Phoenix man, 52, gunned down in drive-by shooting

A 52-year-old man has been killed in Phoenix north of Durban on Friday night.
The man was gunned down in his car in the Sunford area according to the KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle when another car pulled up next to him and opened fire.
A murder case has been opened and is under investigation, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said.
“It is alleged that last night the body of a 52-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the Sunford area in Phoenix. It is alleged unknown suspects arrived in a vehicle and fired shots at the victim. He was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.”
In another unrelated shooting, a 46-year-old Joburg man was shot dead on 10 February, while celebrating a friend’s birthday at a bar in Phoenix, when he got involved in a shootout with gunmen who were robbing the business.
According to the Reaction Unit South Africa, the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning two weeks ago.
Rusa director Prem Balram said the victim, drew his firearm and shot one of the suspects who were attempting to rob the establishment when they fired back.
“It is further alleged a second suspect fired a volley of shots which struck the man in his head and body.
“He was also robbed of his firearm,” he said.
IOL News