Phoenix man, 52, gunned down in drive-by shooting

The man was gunned down in his car in the Sunford area according to the KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services.

A 52-year-old man has been killed in Phoenix north of Durban on Friday night.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle when another car pulled up next to him and opened fire.

A murder case has been opened and is under investigation, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said.

“It is alleged that last night the body of a 52-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the Sunford area in Phoenix. It is alleged unknown suspects arrived in a vehicle and fired shots at the victim. He was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Phoenix SAPS.”