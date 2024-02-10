Joburg man shot dead while celebrating friend’s birthday in Phoenix

A 46-year-old Joburg man was shot dead while celebrating a friend’s birthday at a bar in Phoenix, when he got involved in a shootout with gunmen who were robbing the business. According to the Reaction Unit South Africa, the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rusa director Prem Balram said the victim, aged 46, drew his firearm and shot one of the suspects who were attempting to rob the establishment when they fired back. “It is further alleged a second suspect fired a volley of shots which struck the man in his head and body. “He was also robbed of his firearm,” he said.

The SA Police Services in KZN has been approached for comment. This story will be updated once comment has been received. Balram said their office was alerted to the shooting at about 1am. “On arrival, reaction officers established that four suspects entered the bar and held up employees and patrons.

Balram said the injured suspect dragged himself to an awaiting white Suzuki which sped off in an unknown direction after the shooting. “The deceased is a resident of Johannesburg. He was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time of the incident.” Balram said several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

In another shooting incident, on Friday night, the bullet-riddled bodies of two men were found at the entrance of the Waterloo Community Hall on Python Road in Waterloo. According to Balram the discovery was made just after 10pm. “We received a call for assistance from residents reporting multiple shots being fired. Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the bullet riddled bodies at the entrance of the premises.”