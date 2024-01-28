Durban cops on the hunt for gunmen after 2 gunned down, a third wounded in Montclair drive-by shooting

Two men have been shot dead and a third wounded following a drive-by shooting in Montclair, in the Durban south area, on Saturday night. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said three people were in a vehicle in Woodlands when they were shot by unknown people travelling in another vehicle.

“Two occupants were declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder are under investigation by Montclair South African Police Services,” Gwala said. “ALS Paramedics arrived together with Emergency Medical Response Services to find SAPS already in attendance and the scene cornered off. Paramedics were shown to a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes in,” Jamieson said. He said paramedics found three men in the vehicle and immediately assessed them.

“Unfortunately two males believed to be in their 30s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body and they were declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said. He added that a man, also believed to be in his 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition. “Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him on scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required,” Jamieson said.