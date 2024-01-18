Man shot and killed in Durban

Durban — One person was killed following a shooting in Durban earlier this week.

“It is alleged that on January 16, 2024, on North Coast Road in Briadene, a 50-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown suspect. Another male was shot at but he did not sustain injuries. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a shooting on North Coast Road.

He said the alert was initially received via a WhatsApp Crime Alert group and was rapidly followed by multiple calls from concerned members of the public.