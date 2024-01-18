Man shot and killed in Durban

Durban — One person was killed following a shooting in Durban earlier this week.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Greenwood Park SAPS was investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.
“It is alleged that on January 16, 2024, on North Coast Road in Briadene, a 50-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown suspect. Another male was shot at but he did not sustain injuries. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a shooting on North Coast Road.
He said the alert was initially received via a WhatsApp Crime Alert group and was rapidly followed by multiple calls from concerned members of the public.
He said multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team were dispatched and arrived on the scene.
“Upon arrival, it was tragically confirmed that an African male, aged approximately 40 years old, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the quick response, the individual displayed no signs of life,” Powell said.
He said Netcare 911 paramedics were immediately called to the scene, arriving shortly afterwards to assess the patient.
“The victim had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.”
He said the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear, and the aspects leading to the incident were under investigation.
“Marshall Security wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Powell added.
WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.
Daily News