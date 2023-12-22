Durban mother and daughter critical after drive-by shooting in Springfield Park

A 50-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter were left in critical condition after unknown gunmen opened fire on their white BMW X5 in the Sea Cow Lake area, in Durban on Friday. Police confirmed that the two victims came under fire on Inanda Road in Springfield Park just after 10am.

Police said the suspects were travelling in front of the victims in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie before alighting from it and opening fire on the two women. “Police in Greenwood Park have opened two counts of attempted murder for investigations, after a woman, believed to be in her early 50s, and her 30-year-old daughter were shot and critically wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Inanda Road in Springfield. “The mother and her daughter, who are also business partners, were reportedly driving from their home to their business premises when they found themselves under heavy gunfire,” police said.

According to ALS Paramedics, after arriving on scene with Netcare 911, the white SUV was found riddled with bullets. The two victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies and had to be manually ventilated before going to hospital. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services, together with Netcare 911, arrived on the scene to find total chaos as they found a bullet-riddled SUV in the middle of the road. Two occupants in the SUV had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body.