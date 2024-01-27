KwaZulu-Natal police on the hunt for shooters following Bluff woman’s murder

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for two gunmen after a woman was shot multiple times in Pinetown on Thursday. Tia Robinson was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died a short while after arrival.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, confirmed to IOL that a case of murder is under investigation. "It is alleged that the victim was parking her vehicle when she was ambushed by armed suspects who opened fire and wounded her. She was taken to hospital where she subsequently died as a result of her injuries,“ Gwala said. ALS spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency services attended to the shooting in Pastoll Road just after 8am.

"Paramedics were directed to a vehicle were a female, believed to be in her 20s, was found in a critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the woman on the scene before she was rushed through to a nearby Durban Hospital however, she died a short while after arriving at the hospital,“ he said. Tributes have been pouring in for Robinson on social media following news of her death. She has been described as a loving person with a giant heart.