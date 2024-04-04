Durban man shot in the head while trying to apprehend two robbers

A 40-year-old Verulam man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was shot by robbers on Thursday morning. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they responded to reports of a shooting in Hilltop at around 8am.

“It is reported that a man was shot in the head while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects,” said Balram. He said their control rooms received multiple calls from the community requesting urgent medical assistance for the victim. “On arrival Rusa officers found a large crowd standing around the injured male.

“It was established that two suspects robbed a man of his valuables at gunpoint opposite Cottonwood Drive, Trenance Park. “Members of the community who witnessed the incident attempted to apprehend the gunmen as they made their getaway on foot. One person was shot in the head after he intercepted the robbers.” Balram said he was stabilised on scene before being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment and this will be added once received. In a similar incident in Limpopo last month, a man was shot and critically injured after he tried to help a woman who was being robbed at an ATM. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the community member heard a woman screaming for help and he rushed to the scene.