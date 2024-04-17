Durban man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and trying to kill his wife, arrested in Eastern Cape

A Durban man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and attempted murder of his wife. The accused, along with his three accomplices, were traced to a room at a property in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape. According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram, the man allegedly accused his wife of having an affair with an ex-boyfriend.

She claimed that, at the weekend, he robbed her of jewellery, and a white GWM vehicle. The woman also alleged that he and two men strangled her, loaded her into a car and drove off. Balram said the woman further claimed that the men planned to dump her body in a sugar cane field, but she regained consciousness. "The woman woke up on the seat of silver Toyota Etios while a man was attempting to dump her body in a sugar cane field. She sustained serious injuries," Balram said.

The woman claims she was strangled and dumped into a vehicle. Picture: Supplied He said the woman's car was found within 18 hours in Umzinto on the KZN South Coast.

"Officers received information that the suspects were hiding out in the Eastern Cape. They were hiding in room. Officers also recovered the vehicle that was used to dump the woman," Balram said. The husband was allegedly sending threatening messages to the woman, discouraging from opening a case against him. Balram said one of the suspects is currently out on parole for a double murder and several armed robberies.

"He told officers that he was forced to transport the woman's body and was shocked when she came to and jumped from the moving vehicle," Balram said. Balram said the husband claimed that he could no longer support his wife's lavish lifestyle. The suspects were detained at the Coffee Bay police station.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the suspects were detained in the Eastern Cape, and that the matter is under investigation by KZN police. "Eastern Cape SAPS doesn't have information on these suspects, we only offered police cells," Mawisa said. KZN police have yet to respond to IOL on the matter.