Durban Metro cop shoots wife, injures his teen son before turning gun on himself

A Durban Metro cop shot his wife before turning the gun on himself during the early hours of Monday morning. Police said it is alleged that the 45-year-old man shot and killed his 40-year-old wife, shot and injured his 19-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

The incident took place in the Illovo area, on the KZN South Coast. KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethshuinda said when police arrived at the crime scene on Thokozani Nene Road, the two bodies were found lying on the floor and were declared deceased at the scene. He said the motive for the shooting was not known and subject to an investigation.

“Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and inquest.” Durban Metro Police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu confirmed the incident, describing it as a tragedy. He said the police officer, who held the rank of constable, was based at the SAPS headquarters in Archie Gumede Street, Durban Central and was part of the VIP section.

In a similar incident, a son came home to find his parents dead in their bedroom. The incident took place in December in Limpopo province. It is alleged the man had been a police officer. The couple had a heated argument before the shooting, according to information.