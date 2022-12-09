Durban man who stabbed and beat his mother to death in a fight over money sentenced to life imprisonment

Durban – A 37-year-old man, who stabbed and beat his mother to death in her home before withdrawing money from her bank account, has been handed a life sentence.
Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Shalendra Samath was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery when he appeared in the Verulam Regional Court this week.
"Samath was found guilty of stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Ormilla Samath, multiple times at Everest Heights during a fight over money in July 2021," Netshiunda said.
Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) attended the scene last year.
At the time, RUSA's Prem Balram said the elderly woman's body was found in her kitchen.
He said RUSA offices were were contacted after the woman's brother could not reach her.
"Upon examination, Samath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased," Balram said.
Samath appeared in court numerous times before his sentencing.
Netshiunda said Shalendra remained in police custody until his sentencing.
He added that violence against women and children won’t be tolerated and the police will stop at nothing in their quest to attain sentences that are proportional to the gruesome crimes perpetrated against vulnerable groups in society.
