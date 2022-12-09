Durban man who stabbed and beat his mother to death in a fight over money sentenced to life imprisonment

Durban – A 37-year-old man, who stabbed and beat his mother to death in her home before withdrawing money from her bank account, has been handed a life sentence. Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Shalendra Samath was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery when he appeared in the Verulam Regional Court this week.

"Samath was found guilty of stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Ormilla Samath, multiple times at Everest Heights during a fight over money in July 2021," Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) attended the scene last year. At the time, RUSA's Prem Balram said the elderly woman's body was found in her kitchen.

Shalendra Samath has been charged with the murder of his mother Ormilla Samath last year. l FACEBOOK He said RUSA offices were were contacted after the woman's brother could not reach her.

"Upon examination, Samath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased," Balram said. Samath appeared in court numerous times before his sentencing. Netshiunda said Shalendra remained in police custody until his sentencing.

