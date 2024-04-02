Durban Metro cop accused of recording his dying girlfriend and posting it on social media, to remain in jail

A Durban Metro cop charged with the murder of his girlfriend made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the appearance of Sizwe Clinton Ngema.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Ngema faces charges of murder and theft. “The matter was adjourned to April 9 for bail consideration,” said Kara. Police in KwaZulu-Natal said the 27-year-old man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a flat on Joseph Ntuli Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It is reported that the couple was drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. Netshiunda said it is further alleged that the suspect took videos and pictures of the woman's last breath and sent them to several people, including posting them on social media. “Although the abuse of liquor and other substances could be attributed to the suspect’s actions, it is not yet clear what could have led to the stabbing.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a policeman was arrested in connection with the assault on his girlfriend. Police said it is alleged the officer assaulted a 29-year-old woman along Mthoko Mkhize Main Road on Sunday night. By Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed that the girlfriend had also been arrested and charged with common assault and malicious damage to property after the Sergeant opened counter charges.