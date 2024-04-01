Durban metro cop to appear in the dock for the alleged murder of his girlfriend

A Durban Metro Police officer has been arrested and will be appearing in court on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and fellow metro police officer to death and shared graphic videos of the woman dying on Sunday. While the exact number of videos shared by the alleged suspect is unknown, “The Mercury” is aware of at least three videos circulating on social media platforms, one of which purportedly captures the moment the victim took her last breath.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu confirmed the incident and said that he could not comment further as the matter was under investigation by the police. Provincial South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban Central police officers arrested the 27-year-old suspect after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday. Netshiunda said the incident took place inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street (Russell Street) in Durban.

“It is reported that the couple was drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed the woman to death. It is also reported that the suspect took videos and pictures of the woman taking her last breath and sent such to several people, including posting them on social media,” he said. He added that while the abuse of liquor and other substances could be attributed to the alleged suspect’s actions, it was not yet clear what led to the stabbing. According to police, the alleged suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Sunday, former Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton shared a post on his Facebook page expressing his condolences. “Evening all eThekwini Durban Metro Police Colleagues, I’m not going to elaborate, but this is (so) sad. “May your soul rest in peace … to your family, God’s blessings and sincerest condolences. You will always be proudly eThekwini Durban Metro Police,” he wrote.