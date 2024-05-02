Durban mother killed in freak accident while relaxing in her neighbour’s yard

A Durban mother was knocked and killed in a freak accident in Waterloo on the KZN North Coast on Thursday afternoon. The victim, aged 40, had been seated in a neighbour’s yard when a car allegedly lost control and ploughed into her.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss Prem Balram said they responded to the scene at around noon and found the woman laying in the yard. “A silver Toyota Avanza was stationary next to her body. Paramedics assessed the patient and she was unresponsive and declared deceased on scene.” Balram said Reaction Officers interviewed two brothers who were the occupants of the silver Toyota Avanza.

“They informed officers that they were travelling with their vehicle loaded with tables and chairs. “As they were driving, a money pouch and a speaker began to slide off the dashboard. “The driver reached for the bag of money that was sliding towards the left door.

“He lost control off the vehicle and ran over the female sitting on a paint bucket in the yard killing her instantly.” Balram said the woman’s children were in school at the time of the incident and the SAPS had been informed. In another accident on Thursday, one person was killed in an accident on the N2 between Ballito and Shakas Rock

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, on arrival of paramedics it was established that a truck and a bakkie had collided. One person was killed in a horror crash on the N2. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue “Sadly, the driver of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. “The two occupants of the truck were found to have sustained serious injuries,” said spokesperson Dylan Meyrick.