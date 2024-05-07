Durban police arrest eight suspects for extortion and illegal gun possession after ambushing independent contractor

Metro Police in the eThekwini Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, detained eight people for reportedly ambushing an independent contractor working on water infrastructure at Sinamuva Road, Newton B, Inanda. According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, the municipality has a zero-tolerance policy for acts of criminality and vandalism.

Metro Police Spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the individuals in question had been identified by the construction Community Liaison Officer (CLO). “We were informed that ten suspects ambushed site workers, demanding to speak to the foreman and the CLO. The men, who were armed and aggressive, demanded that the site be closed, and work be stopped immediately,” said Zungu. He added that the incident was reported to Metro Police, who were on the scene the next day when eight armed men returned, likely to verify that the location was closed.

According to Zungu, a firearm and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered, along with an impounded car. “The suspects were detained and will be processed at the Inanda Police Station,” Zungu said. In January, in different events around KZN, police apprehended multiple people and seized firearms and ammunition.