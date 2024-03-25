Police arrest six armed men allegedly en route to commit robbery in Sandton

Police have arrested six men and confiscated high calibre firearms, following a take-down operation in Gauteng at the weekend. It is believed the gang, travelling in a marked courier vehicle and a Toyota bakkie, were en route to commit a robbery in Sandton on Sunday.

"Police received information about the gang on their way to commit a robbery, using a marked courier truck," explained Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. He said Johannesburg Flying Squad officers spotted the two vehicles travelling on the N1 south. "The police followed the suspects' until on M1 South in Sandton, where they stopped the vehicles, a branded courier company Ford bakkie driven by an employee of the company and a white Toyota double cab bakkie," Masondo said.

Police officers searched both vehicles and confiscated two rifles, three pistols and live rounds of ammunition. The firearms that were confiscated. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

The six suspects were arrested and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery. "The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of other crimes, and suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not wanted for committing other crimes," Masondo said. The arrests have been hailed by Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.