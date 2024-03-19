Hawks seek public’s help: 20 suspects wanted after cash-in-transit heist in East London

The Serious Organised Crime investigation team of the Hawks based in East London has appealed for the public’s assistance to locate at least 20 cash-in-transit suspects. In three white bakkies, the suspects had fired shots at an armoured vehicle until it lost control and rolled, landing on its roof, and was later blown up with explosives.

Eastern Cape provincial Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged on March 8 at about 6pm a G4S security armoured vehicle (AV) was transporting money from Butterworth area back to East London. As the AV approached Ndabakazi turn-off, suspects in three white bakkies fired shots at the AV until it lost control and rolled, landing on the roof. “The three guards were reportedly ordered to get out of the vehicle. They had their 3 X 9mm pistols robbed and the AV blown up with explosives. The guards are said to have sustained injuries during the incident.” According to the Hawks, while the suspects were collecting an undisclosed amount of money, a police vehicle came across the scene where they came under fire from the suspects.