Durban police crack alleged diesel theft syndicate which is siphoning fuel from DSW garbage trucks, three arrested

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police believe they have cracked the back of an alleged syndicate stealing diesel from Durban Solid Waste trucks. On Friday, police were called to a property in Cardin Close in Bonela where they recovered 130 litres of diesel.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers proceeded to the property where they found three men. Police arrested the men, Neavashen Pillay, Ugen Chetty and Nevolin Chetty after they were allegedly found with two hosepipes and three empty 25L containers. It is alleged that DSW trucks would be seen leaving the property at various times. It is further alleged that the trio and a fourth man who managed to evade arrest, would siphon the diesel from the trucks.

A search of the property turned up at least six other containers filled with diesel, suspected to have been siphoned from other municipal vehicles. Police said the man who fled the scene is out on bail for a housebreaking case. Meanwhile, one of the suspects was wanted in connection with a housebreaking case and a theft matter.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, provincial SAPS spokesperson, said the men, aged between 27 and 37, were nabbed on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. “They appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The suspects were arrested in Cardin Close in Cato Manor after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen diesel,” Gwala said. City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said: “The position of the city is clear in that the law must take its course whenever criminal activity rears its ugly head, even if it involves members of our staff.”

