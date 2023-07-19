Independent Online
Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Durban police on the hunt for suspects who shot dead Independent Media photojournalist Bongani Mbatha

Independent Media photojournalist Bongani Mbatha was murdered at his Hammarsdale home. Picture: Facebook

Published 34m ago

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for at least two gunmen who shot dead Independent Media photojournalist Bongani Mbatha.

The 51-year-old was killed on Tuesday evening at his Hammarsdale home.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mpumalanga police were investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred at Woodyglen Area.

“A 51-year-old man’s body was found inside a backroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It is alleged that two men were seen running away from the scene and the victim was declared dead on scene.”

Since news of his passing, message of condolences have been streaming in.

Mbatha has been employed as a photojournalist at the Independent Media since 2011.

Over the years, he has documented with his lens, history for various Independent Media titles including the Sunday Tribune, The Mercury, Isolezwe, Post and the Daily News. His pictures have appeared on IOL extensively.

Mbatha had been assigned as a photojournalist for Isolezwe at the time of his death.

Shelley Kjonstad, Independent Media’s KZN photographic editor said they were in great shock.

“This is a deep loss to everyone who knew Bongani. He was not only one of the most hard working photographers, but he was one of the most kindest people.”

Kjonstad said Mbatha had a creative eye for photography.

In a statement the company said that Bongani has been with Independent Media for the past 12 years and served the company with professionalism.

“This is, indeed, a great loss to the company and the publication as Bongani served Independent with great dedication and diligence.

“He was a gentle and delightful gentleman and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mbatha is survived by his elderly mother and six-year-old son.

Details of the funeral have not been confirmed yet.

IOL

