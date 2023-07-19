Independent Media photographer Bongani Mbatha gunned down at his home

It’s a sad day for journalism as a veteran photographer for the Independent Media newspaper group was gunned down outside his home on Tuesday afternoon. Bongani Mbatha, 51, was allegedly shot dead in Hammarsdale.

According to preliminary information gunmen knocked on Mbatha’s door and when he opened the door, shot him dead. Shelley Kjonstad, Independent Media’s KZN photographic editor said they were in great shock. “This is a deep loss to everyone who knew Bongani. He was not only one of the most hard working photographers, but he was one of the most kindest people.”

Kjonstad said they had found out about the tragedy from another photographer, but were still awaiting more details. She said Mbatha had served with the group for many years and worked across all the titles which included The Sunday Tribune. “For the past three years he had been working at Isolezwe.

“Bongani had a very creative eye for photography and in addition to that he was a gentle person. “He would do anything for anyone, that was his nature and he will be greatly missed by us.” Kjonstad said Mbatha also had a wicked sense of humour.