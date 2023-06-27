Durban - In another tragic shooting in KwaZulu-Natal, a woman was shot and killed on Edwin Swales Drive in Durban on Tuesday morning, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place at around 6.30am near South Coast Road.

Jamieson said the woman had been walking when she was shot. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to the shooting incident and when they arrived on the scene found the police in attendance,” he said. “Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early 30s who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.”

Jamieson said the woman showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene. “At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however, [the SA police Service] SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.” This is a developing story and the crime scene is still active.

SAPS have been approached for comment. In another shooting incident in Durban, police are hunting for gunmen who opened fire on three men outside a shop in Isipingo. Two of the men were killed, while a third person was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.