Two killed, one injured in Isipingo drive-by shooting incident

Durban - Two people were shot and killed and another person injured in a drive-by shooting incident in Isipingo on the south of Durban on Friday evening. According to police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, reports indicate that the three men were standing outside a business premises in Lotus Park when they were shot by the suspects.

The incident took place at around 6:30pm. “Two men aged 35 and 40 were declared dead on scene, while the 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” said Ngcobo. She said Isipingo SAPS were investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder.

According to an incident report a witness said he was at his shop when he noticed two men open fire randomly. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a Silver grey hatchback vehicle. It is further alleged multiple AK 47 and 9mm spent cartridges were found at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. In another shooting incident, a man was gunned down in Berea in May. The man was killed on May 11 on JB Marks Road in Glenwood.