The incident took place at around 12pm near opposite St Augustine’s Hospital.

Durban - A man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on JB Marks Road in Glenwood on Thursday.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the victim is believed to be a taxi boss.

He said they responded to the shooting and found the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a high calibre weapon.

“When paramedics arrived on scene, the victim had been deceased.”