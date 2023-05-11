Durban - A man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on JB Marks Road in Glenwood on Thursday.
The incident took place at around 12pm near opposite St Augustine’s Hospital.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the victim is believed to be a taxi boss.
He said they responded to the shooting and found the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a high calibre weapon.
“When paramedics arrived on scene, the victim had been deceased.”
Herbst said the crime scene was still active.
The man is believed to be in his 40s, and the suspect’s car was allegedly abandoned in Cato Manor.
SAPS were on the scene and have been approached for comment.
The story is developing.
IOL