Durban school principal gunned down in drive-by shooting on N3 highway

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal school principal has been killed following a drive-by shooting at the N3 off-ramp near Sherwood on Thursday.
Principal of Bright Future Special School, Sipho Nkosi, had been driving along the busy highway when a vehicle allegedly drove up alongside his Mercedes SUV and an occupant fired shots.
“The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a male believed to be approximately 40 years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen.
He said the vehicle had been peppered with high calibre bullet holes.
The cause of the shooting remains unknown at this stage and police are investigating further.
Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Elijah Mhlanga, paid homage to Nkosi.
“In April, a few days after the floods which affected his school, he cleaned up these vases which survived the devastating rains, and gave them to me when I was at his school. Sipho Nkosi, Principal of Bright Future Special School, Durban was killed this afternoon. RIP brother,” he said.
In April, a few days after the floods which affected his school he cleaned up these vases which survived the devastating rains, and gave them to me when I was at his school. Sipho Nkosi, Principal of Bright Future Special School, Durban was killed this afternoon. RIP brother 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/qLT9ImGiYz— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) December 15, 2022
Spokesperson at the DBE in KZN, Muzi Mahlambi recalled his last encounter with Nkosi.
“It’s so sad that Mr Sipho Nkosi, the Bright Future Special School Principal is no more, shot dead this afternoon. I was with him from Monday until yesterday lunchtime at Umhlanga Coastlands hotel at the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) Indaba,” he said.
IOL