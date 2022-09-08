Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
KZN principal killed trying to save woman teacher in domestic dispute

A Pietermaritzburg principal has been shot dead following an apparent domestic dispute at his school. Picture: Pexels

Published 27m ago

Share

Durban - A Pietermaritzburg principal has been shot dead following an apparent domestic dispute at his school.

Department of Education spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said a man entered the Msunduzi Secondary School, threatening to shoot his wife, a teacher, at the school.

"The principal tried to calm him down and blocked him from going beyond the reception area. The gunman shot the principal twice. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Mthethwa said.

Police spokesperson in KZN, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said a case of murder is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a learner is on the run after allegedly setting his principal’s car alight this week.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that the Northbury Secondary School learner had been reprimanded by the deputy principal after he was caught with a cellphone, which is against the Pietermaritzburg school's policy.

"His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place. It is understood that the learner was sent home but returned a while later and threw petrol onto the deputy principal’s vehicle, a Hyundai i30, and set it alight," said Mthethwa.

Teacher union, Naptosa, said a learner who destroys school property or the personal property of educators must not only be disciplined by the school, but also face criminal sanctions.

"Schools reflect the communities and the violence in communities is playing out in the schools. Examples must be set with violent, ill-disciplined learners. This behaviour left unattended will spread to other schools," said Naptosa KZN CEO, Thirona Moodley.

IOL

crimehigh schoolsDepartment of Basic EducationKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsMurder Gender-based Violence

